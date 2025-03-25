By Andy Mitchell

Local Democracy Reporter

A LEADING councillor who has jumped ship to Reform UK believes her new party will take “many seats” at this year’s Warwickshire County Council elections and may end up running a new unitary authority.

Cllr Sarah Whalley-Hoggins (Brailes & Compton) was the leader of the Conservative opposition at Stratford District Council until last Thursday when she shocked many by switching to a different shade of blue.

She cited what she saw as failures of local and national government and declared Reform as “the only political party that is striving to make any difference to the lives of the many rather than the lives of too few”.

In an interview with the Local Democracy Reporting Service, Cllr Whalley-Hoggins confirmed she would not be standing for election to Warwickshire County Council in May and would continue in her role at Elizabeth House until such time as the county’s district and borough councils are disbanded as part of ongoing proposals to create one level of local government.

Stratford District Councillor Sarah Whalley-Hoggins will not be standing in county council elections. Photo: Mark Williamson

However, she anticipates Reform will have a much greater presence at Shire Hall from May and perhaps a decisive one by the time elections for any new unitary authorities are held.

“My understanding is there is at least twice the number of Reform members to Conservative in Stratford,” she said. “I think Reform will take many seats across the county.”

Asked whether she believes Reform is capable of taking power at county level over the next couple of election cycles, Cllr Whalley-Hoggins replied: “Definitely, without a doubt.

“Reform offers a credible alternative to mainstream politics. At the moment everyone is being let down by the status quo and when the next general election comes, I think this country will be on its knees.

“There has to be change. If people’s lives are unaffected now, they will be affected after the next four years of this government.”

Known for her forthright style in council meetings, Cllr Whalley-Hoggins insisted that would not change despite her departure from the official opposition bringing down the time she will have to speak on matters.

“I will be the same Sarah, holding people to account and pointing out injustices,” she said.

“There will be no change. I fully intend to ensure feet are pressed firmly to the flames.”