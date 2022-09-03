A LEADING member of the controlling Conservative group on Warwickshire County Council has caused a storm by retweeting some controversial views on schoolteachers.

Cllr Peter Butlin, the deputy leader of the council – which is also the local education authority – is usually known as a robust opponent of efforts to combat climate change. But now he’s become embroiled in the sensitive issue of education by retweeting comments made by young blogger and right-wing polemicist Sophie Corcoran.

Cllr Peter Butlin (46795152)

In her tweet, Ms Corcoran says: “School leaders have spoken about having a three-day week in September. They just don’t want to work. They don’t care about the kids. I feel sorry for young people nowadays – our education means nothing to the people in charge of providing it.”