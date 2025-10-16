Councillor quit Stratford District Council after increased duties with armed forces

By Andy Mitchell

Local Democracy Reporter

A DISTRICT councillor has cited his increased duties as an armed forces reserve as the reason he resigned from office this week.

Liberal Democrat Dominic Skinner had represented the Quinton ward on Stratford District Council since his election in 2023 and expressed “considerable regret” over standing down due to the demands of a forces role that has “changed significantly” over the past year.

His statement read: “In response to evolving international tensions and the shifting requirements of the military, reserve forces are now being called upon more frequently.

“I have been retasked to a new unit which has placed increasing demands on my time and I am being called away for more extended periods than ever before.

Dominic Skinner at the Herald's election hustings in December 2019.

“Combined with my first commitment to my wife and young family, I do not feel able to provide the level of engagement and commitment that residents of Quinton and the surrounding villages rightly deserve from their district councillor.

“Serving this diverse and vibrant community has been a privilege and an honour. I have been immensely proud to represent Quinton ward and to work alongside residents to help address their concerns and aspirations.”

He also felt “honoured” to have served as the district’s armed forces champion, adding: “Thanks to the dedication and professionalism of our council officers, Stratford District Council now offers the most comprehensive level of support to our serving personnel, reservists, veterans and their families than ever before.”

Mr Skinner is one of two councillors to vacate their seats at Elizabeth House with Conservative Lauren Stanley (Salford Priors & Alcester Rural) the other. Her resignation was for personal reasons.

By-elections in both areas will be held on Thursday, 20th November candidates must be nominated by 4pm on 24th October.

The outcomes will not materially impact the political balance of the council with the Liberal Democrats still holding 24 out of 41 seats, although there could be a noticeable change if upwardly-mobile Reform UK were to bag victories in both.

Then-Conservative group leader Councillor Sarah Whalley-Hoggins (Brailes & Compton) defected to Reform in March this year and remains the party’s only presence on the district but groups with three councillors or more have greater scope to debate decisions made the cabinet – the ruling group’s panel of councillors in charge of major service areas – rather than being limited to a single three-minute address.

Reform contested one seat in the 2023 district-wide elections, Chris Baddon getting just 64 votes in Harbury, but came second to the Liberal Democrats in by-elections in Alcester West and Welford-on-Avon in May, achieving 31 per cent of the vote share in the latter.

Those who wish to vote in the upcoming ballots must be registered on the district council’s electoral roll by midnight on Tuesday, November 4. Stratford District Council’s Elections Office can be reached by calling 01789 260208 or via email: elections@stratford-dc.gov.uk