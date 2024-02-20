A council worker who stole 79,000 email addresses has been given a caution by police.

The breach came to light in November, and it revealed this week that an employee of Stratford District Council took the emails in order to promote a business not related to the council.

Alarm bells rang after a number of residents complained to the council about unsolicited emails.

Elizabeth House, Stratford District Council's headquarters.

The identity of the thief is being protected. They no are no longer employed by the council, but the circumstances of their leaving has not been revealed.

Investigations showed that the data breach included a database of email addresses which had been supplied to the council by district residents who subscribe to the garden waste collection.