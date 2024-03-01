ONE Herald reader joked that we may all be spared a council tax increase this year as councillors may find a pot of gold where the rainbow ended at Stratford District Council’s HQ.

Alas, there was not pot of gold at Elizabeth House in Stratford, which meant, on Monday (26th February) at a meeting of the full council, the 2024-25 budget was approved, including a 3.1 per cent increase in council tax bills.

As previously reported, it means the bill for a Band D property will be £164.12, an increase of £5.