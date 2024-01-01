Council tax looks set for another increase for Warwickshire residents

NUMBER crunchers at Warwickshire County Council say council tax bills will need to be raised by the maximum amount allowed in order to balance the books.

Information that provides the basis for councillors to set the authority’s budget for the next financial year made for grim reading.

Inflation, workforce pressures, the biggest rise in the history of the National Living Wage coming on the horizon and increases in demand for care, education and home-to-school transport services are expected to add more than £80 million a year to the council’s base budget.