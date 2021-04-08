Councils agree to fund state-of-the-art recycling facility

Stratford District Council has agreed to help fund a multi-million pound new recycling facility (MRF).

Up to £8million from the council’s coffers will go towards the state-of-the-art centre on the edge of Coventry, with eight other local authorities including Coventry City Council, Nuneaton and Warwick also among those who have also agreed to provide funding.

Work on the MRF will start next year and it is scheduled to be operational by summer 2023.

It may sound futuristic, but the MRF will make use of artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced technologies such as sorting robots and optical sorters.

The operations management of this facility will be based, among other things, on the data collected by the AI.

The plant is designed to achieve high rates of material purity from the widest range of material recycled commercially and by householders, including low grade, single use plastics.

Cllr Ian Shenton, Operations Portfolio Holder at Stratford District Council said: The importance of this exciting and innovative project cannot be overstated as it will give Stratford a state-of-the-art facility which will be one of the most advanced in the world. This guarantees that we have a high quality facility for the next 25 years at least.

“With our partners we will have control of what is recycled and where it ends ultimately plus the high quality of the recyclate will mean that we obtain the best prices for it. This matters because the revenue we receive from selling the recyclate ensures that the costs to the council tax payer will be kept lower than current market processing costs which are increasing all the time.

“The council tax payer, the end user of the recyclate and most importantly, the environment all benefit as the facility will be more efficient at extracting high quality recyclable product and it will be flexible enough to cope with any new products that can be recycled.”

The new facility will be located on former allotment land adjacent to the Energy from Waste facility that is operated by The Coventry & Solihull Waste Disposal Company Ltd (CSWDC). It will be just over 12,000 sqm’s; set on 4-acre site allocated for waste use in Coventry’s Local Plan back in 2017.