Highways defend hole-filling approach as Warwickshire County Council pays out £74,932 to 215 claimants in last year.
Published: 16:44, 18 March 2024
The highways department defended its record on pothole repairs this week, despite criticism from motorists.
As reported previously in the Herald (29th February) the recent cold and wet weather has been playing havoc with road surfaces – leaving numerous roads studded with hazardous potholes.
Warwickshire County council received a hefty additional £2.874million to deal with potholes in the chancellor’s spring 2023 budget.