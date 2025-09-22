A PETITION has been started to tackle what is described as “dangerous parking” on a street in Henley.

The online petition, launched by Beaudesert & Henley Joint Parish Council on 10th September, calls for stricter parking restrictions on Prince Harry Road and some of the surrounding streets, including Harris Close, Harris Mews and Fieldhouse Close.

The council said that residents in the area are increasingly affected by “dangerous and inconsiderate parking” and that the streets were being used as an overflow when the free Stratford District Council car park on Prince Harry Road, which serves Henley Medical Centre and Riverlands Park, is full.

Issues include cars routinely parking on pavements, across driveways, and on blind bends, blocking access for emergency vehicles, endangering schoolchildren and making life difficult for disabled residents and parents with prams.

The council believes if action isn’t taken, the situation will get worse and put lives at risk.

Angela Okey, chair of the parish council, told the Herald that Warwickshire County Council (WCC), the highways authority, had suggested the petition.

“We’ve had several comments from people who live not only on Prince Harry Road but also on the surrounding cul-de-sacs,” she said.

Prince Harry Road in Henley

“Prince Harry Road has the medical centre down at the bottom, so obviously we need clearance there. We have lots of elderly residents who have to drive there and don’t have any other way to get there.

“We want to be clear, this isn’t about us putting yellow lines everywhere, this is about dangerous parking. We don’t have an issue with people parking on the road if there’s no yellow lines, but we’ve got evidence of people parking right on the bends. You take your life in your hands each time you drive down the road – you need to go on the wrong side of the road because of how people are parking, it’s so dangerous.

“There is also a partially sighted woman who lives down the road and she uses a stick. She has to go onto the road because people are parking on the pavement.”

Cllr Okey added that the council was representing residents and motorists who have had enough of the situation but have not had a response from WCC.

“We don’t want there to be yellow lines everywhere, we, like a lot of parishes, have an issue with parking. But we’ve got to find a better parking solution. It’s mainly for the people who work in Henley who are struggling to find somewhere to park. We are working hard behind the scenes to try to find some solutions for that.”

The petition calls on WCC to take action to protect residents in Henley and bring to an end the problematic parking.

A spokesperson for Warwickshire County Council said: “We would like to thank Henley Parish Council for bringing this to our attention and our officers will investigate further.”

To sign the petition, visit https:// shorturl.at/MDiDe

