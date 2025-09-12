Council looking to regain planning control after 130 homes allowed on edge of Stratford

HOUSE builders will be circling the Stratford district after a planning inspector effectively left the area open to speculative developments.

Changes to housing targets, which have been forced upon the area by the Labour government, have put developers “firmly in control” when it comes to deciding where new homes will be built, one councillor said.

Last week the inspector gave the go-ahead to build up to 130 homes at Bordon Hill, despite Stratford District Council (SDC) having refused permission for the development on land next to the old Chutney’s site on the outskirts of Stratford.

The successful appeal brought by Gladman Developments Ltd, is being seen as the green light for developers to “build anywhere” while SDC is working on plans to try and limit the impact of the decision.

Labour’s housing targets have given more control to developers, overriding local decision makers. Photo: iStock

Campaigners have also lambasted the decision as “a disaster for the countryside” and “an absolute tragedy”.

The decision reflects the government’s determination to build thousands more homes by putting pressure on local authorities to approve developments and overruling local decisions at appeal, if necessary.

In this case, the planning inspector argued that SDC has not shown it has enough land and/or ongoing developments to meet housing targets for the next five years.

SDC went into the appeal confident it could demonstrate a five-year housing land supply, with a surplus of 41 homes. But planning inspector Tom Gilbert-Wooldridge cited updated local housing need figures and said oversupply of new homes from previous years, which SDC had been including in its calculations, could no longer be counted against targets.

The changes to the National Planning Policy framework were introduced in December last year and increased the target for the district by 52 per cent, from 603 houses per year to 1,126 houses per year.

In his ruling, Mr Gilbert-Wooldridge also said the developments in the pipeline, including sites at Long Marston Airfield and Gaydon/Lighthorne Heath, will not deliver the number of homes claimed within five years – leaving a shortfall of 2,285 homes. He states: “In summary, the council cannot demonstrate a five year housing land supply.”

The fallout from this makes it difficult for SDC to refuse some plans for new homes – if it does turn down an application it could face an appeal and a large bill for costs if the developer wins, which is the probable outcome.

SDC has expressed its “disappointment” at the appeal decision.

Deputy leader and planning and economic development portfolio holder Cllr George Cowcher (Lib Dem, Wellesbourne South) said: “It undermines our local planning policies and the wishes of our communities. The district council has a strong record in housing supply and in the past five years we have consistently exceeded our housing building targets, despite this, the significant increases in centrally imposed housing targets have meant that we have been unable to demonstrate a five-year housing land supply.

Cllr George Cowcher, SDC Planning and Economic Development Portfolio Holder,. Photo: Mark Williamson

“The inspector’s ruling shows how the government is determined to push through housing applications, even when they conflict with environmental and cultural protections.”

SDC said it was now investigating urgent steps to address the deficit and regain control over local planning decisions. As well as continuing to progress the South Warwickshire Local Plan (SWLP), SDC said the steps could include:

Using empty homes across the district to contribute to housing supply.

Speeding up developments with policies that would require developers to begin construction within 12-18 months of receiving planning permission.

Cllr Cowcher added: “We are doing everything within our control to protect our communities from a forest of speculative planning applications. We want to ensure that development happens in the right places, with the right infrastructure, and in line with our local vision. The council remains committed to sustainable development and will continue to work with residents, parish councils, and stakeholders to shape the future of the district.

“Proper planning is not just about building homes; it’s about building and strengthening communities by ensuring that new homes are provided alongside jobs, infrastructure and open spaces and this can only be achieved through a plan-led approach.”

Leader of the opposition, Cllr Daren Pemberton (Cons, Bidford East), said: “This is terrible news for our residents and puts developers firmly in control to speculatively develop for profit rather than to create the vibrant communities we all want.”

Cllr Pemberton blamed the government for changing the rules about housing numbers and warned that elected members of every political party “face unpalatable decisions and difficult discussions with their residents”. He said: “They must be honest that we are now far less in control and the implications locally and across the district.”

Calling for “a proactive and radical strategy… to take back control and get back to a five-year land supply”, he urged that the timetable for the new South Warwickshire Local Plan to be adopted be accelerated.

He added: “We must be honest that there will be tough and unpopular decisions to swallow but better that we try to mitigate the worst outcomes than just to accept that developers are in control for the foreseeable future.”

Objectors to the Bordon Hill development are worried about the impact the new homes will have on Anne Hathaway’s Cottage and its gardens.

The planning inspector acknowledged the proposed development “would cause moderate harm to the character and appearance of the surrounding area…” but decided other concerns outweigh this.

The site, which will be accessed off Evesham Road, will include affordable housing, a green area and playground. The planning application was rejected by SDC in September 2024 on the grounds that the development lies outside the built up area boundary, would negatively impact Anne Hathway’s Cottage and increase traffic in the area.

Nicholas Butler, of the Campaign to Protect Rural England, told the Herald: “The site is within the curtilage of Anne Hathaway’s Cottage, one of our internationally known sites in Stratford. It’s a place of international importance, to which people go from all over the world.

“All things being equal, this appeal would have been turned down but the government has demanded another raft of housing to be built, and in a way that overrides local legislation and local planning policies, which is terrible. If they can do it there and achieve this result, they can do it anywhere – it means houses can be built anywhere. It’s a very sensitive site indeed, and for it to be given over to housing is an absolute tragedy.”

Stratford chartered surveyor James Brookes said the decision “creates significant problems for SDC and will mean that developers are going to have a go wherever they can”.

The matter will be debated by councillors on 14th October.