Council leader says Tier 3 announcement has come as a surprise

Cllr Tony Jefferson.Photo: Mark Williamson

The leader of Stratford District Council says news that Warwickshire will enter Tier 3 restrictions when lockdown ends, will be devastating for hospitality businesses.

Cllr Tony Jefferson said: "Given where we are this announcement has come as a surprise and It’s been greeted with surprise across Warwickshire. Our expectation was that we would go into Tier 2 but we seem to have been grouped in with places like Coventry and Solihull.

"I’m really disappointed because of the adverse effect this will have on local businesses, it’s devastating for the hospitality industry. This is not good news."