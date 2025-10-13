Warwickshire council leader George Finch, 19, was branded a 'racist' and a 'fascist' during an alleged assault at the weekend.

The Reform councillor was out with a female companion when the incident occurred around 2am on Saturday morning, according to the Daily Mail.

Reform said the pair were 'physically attacked' in Nuneaton town centre by a young man.

After the alleged unprovoked attack, the man began shouting abuse at Cllr Finch, calling him a 'racist' and a 'fascist'.

George Finch

Cllr Finch said the attack didn't cause any lasting injury but “came as a massive shock to me and my friend and was completely out of the blue”.

Commenting on the incident, Reform leader Nigel Farage blamed political rival Sir Keir Starmer - although he fell short of accusing the PM of frequenting the streets of Nuneaton and picking on Cllr Finch in person.

He told the Mail: “I'm deeply upset that our young council leader was assaulted. The words used against him echo the prime minister's disgraceful attack on Reform during Labour conference week and wholly irresponsible comments from the leader of the Green Party.”

Echoing the words of his leader, Cllr Finch said: “It's clear that the man who attacked us was wound up and sent into battle by the dangerous rhetoric of Labour and the Greens.

“I'm extremely concerned about the state of political discourse in Britain. Reform UK activists at all levels are suffering intimidation and violence at the hands of left-wing instigators.

“The politicians they follow know this, but are willingly allowing it to happen. They have a duty to speak out and quell the increased threat faced by my friends and colleagues.”

Labour condemned the incident but said it was “categorically incorrect” to suggest that Sir Keir or the party is in any way responsible.

Warwickshire Police said it was investigating the incident ‘n which a man stated he had been pushed by another man in Nuneaton'.



