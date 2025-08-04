Warwickshire Police have been accused of participating in a “cover up” over information about an alleged rapist and his accomplice.

County council leader George Finch argued that by not revealing the immigration status of the two men it risked “public disorder breaking out on the streets of Warwickshire”.

Cllr Finch made the contentious allegations in a letter sent to Chief Constable Alex Franklin-Smith and Home Secretary Yvette Cooper and published on social media on Saturday (2nd August).

Last week, Ahmad Mulakhil, 23, was charged with the rape of a girl aged 12 in Nuneaton, while Mohammad Kabir, 23, was charged with kidnap, strangulation and aiding and abetting rape of a girl under 13.

If the charges were true, Cllr Finch claimed it “indicates that organised crime centering around the abuse of young girls is present in Warwickshire”.

The men live in houses of multiple occupation (HMOs) used to house asylum-seekers in adjoining streets in Nuneaton. However their addresses were not read in court, as is normal practice.

Commentators have suggested that police are being cautious following recent attacks on migrant accommodation, such as those seen in London, Manchester and Newcastle over the weekend.

However in his letter, Cllr Finch said not sharing information was causing “unease” and risked the safety of residents after they had come to their own conclusions about whether the men had a right to be here.

“Residents have very easily been able to join the dots together and have concluded that this man [Mulakhil] is an asylum seeker,” said Cllr Finch. “Residents of Warwickshire can see that they have not been told the full story.”

He added: “The continued cover-up of the true nature of Ahmad Mulakhil’s immigration status risks public disorder breaking out on the streets of Warwickshire. The same detail has been covered up today concerning Mohammad Kabir.

“I am disgusted that one year on from the social unrest that we saw in parts of the UK in 2024, the Home Office and thepolice have clearly not learned any lessons from the handling of similar incidents last year. I strongly believe that the only risk to public order from this case in Warwickshire comes from the cover-up itself.”

Cllr Finch also called on the government to “immediately remove and rehouse all asylum seekers currently living in HMOs in Warwickshire”, and said: “Our community has had enough of the Home Office breaking planning regulations to tum sections of local communities into unrecognisable, ghetto-like zones.”

The 19-year-old leader argued that sharing more personal details about the men would help quell any likely disorder.

Concluding the letter, he finished: “Let me be clear, I do not want to see protests taking place outside migrant hotels and HMOs in Warwickshire. Nor do I want to see any form of violent disorder. Our police have much more important things to deal with; they do not need the mass disruption to local policing which would follow from the commencement of any protests

“In the interest of transparency with the public and in the interest of ensuring public order on Warwickshire's streets, I urge both the Home Secretary and the Chief of Warwickshire Police to release the currently omitted details of Ahmad Mulakhil’s and Mohammad Kabir's immigration status.”

Meanwhile Warwickshire Police put out a statement clarifying its position.

“Following the rape of a 12-year-old girl in Nuneaton on Tuesday 22 July we started an immediate and fast-moving investigation.

“When something significant happens, we brief these partners and local elected officials on the circumstances of the crime, the investigation, the work being undertaken to arrest those responsible and how local people and partners can help a concerned community.

“Where relevant, sensitive information around locations, details of the crime and policing activity to catch offenders can be shared, with a warning that this is sensitive or confidential information and disclosure by those being briefed could affect future court hearings.

“We work to hold offenders to account and will always do everything in our power to present a robust case to the courts and protect the integrity of court proceedings.

“Once someone is charged with an offence, we follow national guidance. This guidance does not include sharing ethnicity or immigration status.

“As our investigation progresses, the victim remains at the forefront of our focus, and we will continue to work with our partners – providing updates and working alongside the people of Nuneaton.”





