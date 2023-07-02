AN expansion in student numbers could see KES re-locate its sixth form to Elizabeth House, the headquarters of Stratford District Council (SDC) but nothing has been confirmed yet.

From the council’s standpoint it would make sense to sublet the second floor of Elizabeth House to KES because of a reduction in council staff numbers and increases in remote working; as a result, SDC no longer occupies the whole building.

From a KES perspective, the school says it’s “heavily over-subscribed at both Year 7 and in the sixth form and this has increased significantly in recent years”. In short, it needs more space.