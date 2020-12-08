Stratford District Council has confirmed that it has received a response from the Government regarding its legal challenge to Tier 3 coronavirus measures being imposed on Stratford District.

However the authority has declined to reveal what the Government response was, simply saying: “We have today, 8 December, received a response from the Government and we are considering our position with our legal advisors."

Last week Stratford District Council sent a Judicial Review pre-action protocol letter to The Secretary of State for Health and Social Care to challenge the decision to place Stratford District in Tier 3 restrictions, a move council leader Tony Jefferson said would be devastating for local businesses.

The Government failed to meet deadlines set by the district council to provide a response by last Thursday and yesterday (Monday).