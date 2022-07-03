RESIDENTS on Tiddington Road, Stratford, are demanding to know why the district council decided not to enforce “a clear breach of its own planning policy” after making a decision behind closed doors.

Stratford District Council’s regulatory committee excluded the press and the public from its meeting on Friday, 24th June, as it discussed work at 78 Tiddington Road.

Artist's impression of new house at 78 Tiddington Road (57717460)

The old house that was demolished (57717458)

The matter concerned the construction of an outbuilding that has breached planning rules – the building is higher than originally allowed under planning permissions.

Why this has been allowed to remain unchallenged is a mystery to nearby residents as the issue was discussed behind closed doors and resulted in councillors voting four to three against enforcement action.