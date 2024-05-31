TRAVELLERS moved on to a piece of land close to the M40 during bank holiday weekend at short notice.

The area in question is a triangle of land on the A4189 Norton Lindsey in Warwick District and is understood to belong to the travellers who started digging on Saturday.

The entrance to the traveller site on Tuesday. Photo: Mark Williamson

According to some reports on social media the travellers moved in with such speed they’d already tarmacked parts of the site with claims that between 10 lorries and 20 cars were parked on the verge and lorries coming in and out on a regular basis.