MILLIONS of pounds goes unclaimed each year after people die without leaving their money to anyone.

Who knows, perhaps Great Uncle Fred, who no-one has heard from for years, left a country mansion and a pile of cash and is just waiting for you to make a claim.

As a government list updated last week revealed, there are currently more than 6,000 unclaimed estates, with at least 66 of them having a Warwickshire connection. The Herald has identified six that mention Stratford district (see box).