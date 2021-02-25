Fast food giant KFC could potentially open a new drive-thru restaurant in Stratford after placing the town on a list of target locations for new sites.

KFC (44646427)

KFC is planning a major expansion across the country and Stratford is one of a number areas in the West Midlands the chain is interested in opening.

Warwick is also included as one of KFC’s target locations.

However nothing is set in stone and KFC say its plans are still at an early stage.

KFC currently has around 950 restaurants in the UK but wants to reach 1,000 by the end of 2021.