Could beavers be the answer to flooding issues in south Warwickshire?

COULD beavers play a part in helping south Warwickshire fight back against flooding?

With numerous areas struggling to deal with the impacts of extreme downpours, beavers have become a hot topic again, boosted by a government announcement earlier this year that it was backing licensed applications to bring back the creatures - a native species that was hunted to extinction.

Wildlife trusts have championed their return to the wild and recent experience has shown a positive impact on nature and on reducing flooding - a five-year trial in Devon proving notably successful and other trusts in the south-west of England ready to manage further reintroductions.

But hopes that they could have a role in Stratford district - a subject mentioned at a recent Wellesbourne Parish Council meeting - appear to be more a case of eager beavers rather than something that will be happening soon.

Director of landscape recovery at Warwickshire Wildlife Trust (WWT), Ian Jelley, told the Herald: “WWT is developing a beaver readiness strategy in response to the recent government legislation changes around beavers, which permits the licensed reintroduction of the species.

“The strategy looks to help prepare for the return of beavers to Warwickshire.

“The trust recognises that beavers may return through licensed release, unlicensed illegal release from third parties, or via natural dispersal from neighbouring counties.”

Beavers have been talked about as an option to help with river floods in Wellesbourne.

But he stressed that while there were positive changes to consider, a high level of discussion and preparation was needed.

He added: “Beavers can provide many well documented benefits as 'eco-system engineers' helping to provide natural solutions to climate change whilst also having positive benefits to many other species of wildlife through their behaviours.

“It's also recognised that beavers can present challenges to some forms of land use when their activities modify the way in which water moves in a local area.

“Recognising all of these elements, and working together with farmers, landowners and local communities to prepare for coexistence is proven elsewhere to lead to maximising the benefits and minimising the impacts caused by beavers.”

So he empasised there was a way to go before WWT was in a position to actively pursue a licence in its own right

He said: “The trust will be working in partnership with organisations and local communities over the coming months to progress this work, which is still in the early stages at this time.

“We are keen to manage expectations that a lot of work is required before any beaver may be released through a licensed programme.

“Therefore, there are no imminent plans for beavers to be released at this stage as the licensing process from Natural England requires robust preparation, consideration and engagement.

“However, due to the connected nature of Warwickshire it is difficult to predict the rate of beaver dispersal from neighbouring areas.

“So regardless of whether beavers are released in the county they may colonise from other areas in the coming years. That is why our strategy is a readiness strategy and not only focussed on reintroduction.”

He pointed out this approach also looks to identify where suitable habitats for beaver already exist in the county - and where opportunities to improve habitats could be.

Whereas the return of otters to the Stratford area has caused concern about their potential to attack wildlife, beavers are herbivores.



