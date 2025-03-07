Could a tram-train be the solution to Stratford’s transport issues?

THE long-term aim of reopening the Stratford to Honeybourne railway looks set to be included as part of the policies which will help shape the new South Warwickshire Local Plan.

The drive for greener transport options, the unlocking of land to help meet the huge pressure being placed on the region for new housing and the ability to provide better connections with neighbouring counties are all part of the reasons why the idea of reopening the railway is not going away.

While the last outline business case for the project failed to find the necessary support to be taken forward, it was never completely dead in the water.

Stratford District Council’s cabinet will hear the refreshed outline business case for restoring the rail link between Stratford and Honeybourne at a meeting on Monday (10th March).

It’s a very detailed report which looks at a variety of options – including a Stratford South railway station and a tram link – and considers the ones most likely to be cost-effective and impactful, not only for Stratford but for the wider area.

It states: “The refreshed study has shown that, based on a high-level assessment, there is a prospect of the rail link between Stratford and Honeybourne being reinstated at some point in the future.”

But that comes with the caveat that more work would be required looking at the economics, particularly cross-Stratford heavy rail which would cost the most, and would need to be completed looking at the role the project could play “in enabling an arc of sustainable development between Worcester and Leamington.”

What SDC is left with is, basically, two options for the long-term. The first for a tram-train, an option that was only lightly developed in the previous outline business case, and heavy rail along a single railway line between Stratford and Honeybourne.

The tram-train option has been used in other parts of the country, which is why there’s more analysis on this in the latest outline business case.

The ‘missing link’ (in green) on the train network in Warwickshire.

“Tram-train offers a much lower cost and much less environmentally intrusive method of taking a rail-based system across Stratford to link to the railway station for all rail access options,” the report adds. “The benefit of a tram-train is that it would negate much of the large-scale construction works required for a fully separated heavy rail route whilst maintaining many of the network connectivity benefits that rail offers.”

It continues: “As a tram-train is designed for on-street running, it would not present an obstacle to pedestrian movement, certainly no more than the existing 40mph permitted Seven Meadows Road does. The major challenge with on-street tram systems is generally buried utilities, but as much of the proposed tram-train formation is former railway line, this is less likely to be an issue.”

The suggesting calling pattern for the tram-train is Warwick, Warwick Parkway, Hatton, Claverdon and Bearley (alternating), Wilmcote, Stratford Parkway, Stratford, Stratford South (new station), Long Marston (new station), Honeybourne, Evesham, Pershore, Worcestershire Parkway and Worcester Shrub Hill.

“A tram-train could also include additional local stops in and around Stratford and within the [Long Marston] development, whilst it could also serve central Stratford in a way that heavy rail currently does not,” the report adds.

The other option is the reason for the report; the return of heavy rail between Stratford and Honeybourne and the outline business case examines a number of permutations that could take.

It recognises it would be “more expensive and disruptive to construct and would have higher operating costs, but it would provide a much wider range of destinations that could be directly served from Stratford.”

It also highlights the economic and transport benefits of allowing the route to be a through-route, one which would go beyond Stratford to Leamington in one direction and join other lines beyond Honeybourne. It also points out that there is work already taking place which has the potential to improve the route between Stratford and Leamington.

However, as in the past, there are complications with all the options, ranging from cost (although there is a suggestion of using £44 million set aside for the south western relief road and £17m s108 money) to getting across town to Stratford’s central station to, potentially, converting Stratford Greenway back into a railway line while leaving space for walkers and cyclists.

As regards to the Greenway, the former rail route has been designated in the Local Plan since 1992 for a single-track railway on the western side and a cycleway/footpath on the eastern half.

Peter Morris, chair of the Shakespeare Line Rail User Group, which was involved in the previous outline business case, said: “This decision was made 33 years ago, well before the Greenway was even developed. Importantly, restoring the rail link would not mean sacrificing the Greenway; rather, it could enhance the facility for both cyclists and walkers.”

The Greenway has taken on a new role since the railway line closure and is now popular with walkers, runners and cyclists.

He welcomed the new report and added: “The reopening of the heavy rail link between Stratford and Honeybourne Junction offers a significant opportunity for Stratford District Council, so SDC is correctly seeking a comprehensive assessment of the benefits and financial implications, as previous analyses have only provided high-level insights.

“It is heartening to see the acknowledgment of the need for a broader transport strategy for the Worcester to Leamington arc to effectively respond to expected development imposed by central government housing targets. Rail infrastructure aims to support the anticipated housing development, mitigating pressure on local services and fostering a more balanced approach.

“The proposed rail link also aligns with environmental goals, promoting a shift away from car dependency, reducing emissions, and contributing to a sustainable future.”

Mr Morris also pointed out that the rail link has the potential to enhance Stratford’s and south Warwickshire’s visitor economy by drawing more tourists to the area which in turn helps local businesses and creates jobs.

“Although the costs of developing rail infrastructure are significant, SDC must consider the extensive long-term benefits of such an investment,” he said.

“The refreshed strategic outline business case highlights the rail link's ability to address critical transport needs in the region by enabling fast services to Birmingham, direct trains with Oxford, London Paddington, the South West and South Wales and other key destinations.

“This improved connectivity is essential for employment, education, tourism, and personal travel, as well as for supporting local businesses and fostering economic growth.

“Investing in this rail link and restoring Stratford as a through rail route, not a terminus, represents a transformative step toward a more prosperous and connected south Warwickshire.”

Don’t expect anything to happen soon. The report concludes: “It is important to note that new railway infrastructure is a long-term option, particularly [heavy rail] which is contingent on improvements being implemented. In the short-term, an immediate quick win would be the delivery of the proposals for the Stratford-Leamington line and potentially Midlands Connect’s outline proposal for express coach services on the A46.”

The recommendation to SDC’s cabinet is that the outline business case is used as evidence to inform the preparation of the South Warwickshire Local Plan.