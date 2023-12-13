MAKING memories for children was the merry Christmas message at Coughton Primary School Christmas Fair where Santa paid a visit and £2,500 was raised for the PTA.

Looking very Christmassy as they held up some of the raffle prizes were Tabitha Hague, aged nine, Amber Smith, 10, Archer Fricker, 10, and Quinn Fricker, seven, pictured along with Alex Kolb, head of school, and Katie Hague and Sian Smith, co-chairs of the PTA. Photo: Mark Williamson

There were crafts, hot festive food, children’s games and prizes at last Saturday’s event held at the Eric Payne Community Centre in Alcester.

“The feedback was brilliant and everyone really enjoyed themselves. Father Christmas will be joining us again at our school disco where the tradition is every child gets presents to take home with them. The money raised will be put back into the school community,” said Katie Hague, co-chair of the PTA.