THE Civic Sunday Service parade in Stratford is under review after last Sunday’s event attracted only a handful of spectators.

Unlike the Shakespeare Birthday Celebrations and Remembrance Sunday parades, Stratford Town Council’s parade from the town hall to Holy Trinity doesn’t appear to attract a substantial audience despite town councillors walking the route in traditional costume accompanied by marching band. However, it does involve road closures and is thought to cost about two to three thousand pounds to stage.

A civic parade making its way to Holy Trinity Church on Sunday morning celebrating Stratford’s new mayor Cllr Jason Foytik. Photo: Mark Williamson

Last Sunday’s parade was a colourful affair attended by the new mayor Stratford, Cllr Jason Fojtik, civic dignitaries and guests and was blessed with brilliant spring sunshine but the cost and road closures – which could impact nearby businesses – might be subject to a re-think by town councillors.