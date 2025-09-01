Stratford District Council has slammed the ‘mindless vandalism’ of graffiti after continuing issues at the ecreation Ground in Stratford.

The Sports Pavilion and the Dry Arch Bridge have been targeted twice in the last two weeks by large-scale graffiti.

Graffiti at the Rec

An SDC spokesperson said already undertaken expensive clean-up operations and is now stepping up its response with a series of targeted measures.

These measures include working with the CCTV team and local partners to address the repeated incidents and respond to concerns from residents and visitors.

They added: “The mindless vandalism not only detracts from the beauty and tranquillity of the area but also places a financial burden on the district council and undermines community pride. Graffiti can lower the quality of an area's environment, encourages other environmental crime, and can increase the fear of crime in general.

“In addition, we are liaising with the local police to investigate the recent incidents and pursue those responsible.”