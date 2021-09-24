Work on a new Costa drive-thru at Stratford’s Rosebird Centre looks to be moving forward after with an application for new barriers and signage at the site submitted.

Costa were granted full planning permission for the coffee shop on land adjacent to the centre, next to the community hall, back in February.

How the new drive-thru might look (51557050)

The company has now applied for advertisement consent.

Costa had originally applied for permission to install the coffee shop on land to the right of the Rosebird entrance as you enter the site, but later withdrew the application in favour of a new situation to the left of the Rosebird site.

Costa already has two outlets in Stratford, one on the corner of Henley Street and Union Street and the other at the Maybird Shopping Park.