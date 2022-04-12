Cost-of-living crisis sees demand soar at Stratford Foodbank

A VITAL service which aims to reduce poverty in Stratford and the surrounding areas is feeling the effects of the cost of living crisis – and bosses can’t see demand slowing down any time soon.

In the last month alone Stratford Foodbank has seen a 30 per cent increase in users, says operations manager Zoe Ballinger, and following the new energy price cap coming into force on 1st April, there are fears more people will require their services.

The Stratford Foodbank team moving in to the Fred Winter Centre, volunteers, from left, Ann Jones, David Gladwin and Gareth Millard being pictured with Zoe Ballinger, operations manager, and Kate Morris, strategic projects manager, right. Photo: Mark Williamson F10/2/22/3384

It’s a double-edged sword, though. As more and more people need help, that in turn is having a huge impact on the stock levels at the Foodbank. Without that stock, the Foodbank is unable to fulfil the picking list for a certain family, couple or individual.