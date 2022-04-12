Cost-of-living crisis sees demand soar at Stratford Foodbank
Published: 13:45, 12 April 2022
| Updated: 13:46, 12 April 2022
A VITAL service which aims to reduce poverty in Stratford and the surrounding areas is feeling the effects of the cost of living crisis – and bosses can’t see demand slowing down any time soon.
In the last month alone Stratford Foodbank has seen a 30 per cent increase in users, says operations manager Zoe Ballinger, and following the new energy price cap coming into force on 1st April, there are fears more people will require their services.
It’s a double-edged sword, though. As more and more people need help, that in turn is having a huge impact on the stock levels at the Foodbank. Without that stock, the Foodbank is unable to fulfil the picking list for a certain family, couple or individual.