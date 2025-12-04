A coroner said she would take action this week to prevent future deaths following the tragic deaths of three Chipping Campden students in April 2023.

Warwickshire assistant coroner Linda Lee announced she would be issuing a Prevention of Future Death report after hearing that Matilda Seccombe, 16, and 17-year-old Harry Purcell died as a result of their injuries after ‘show off’ driver Edward Spencer, then 17, crashed his car.

The two-vehicle smash also seriously injured a stepmum and two children, and killed Frank Wormald, 16, but he was not included in the inquest that took place at Coventry Coroner’s Court yesterday (Wednesday, 3rd December).

The court heard that Frank was sitting in the front seat of Spencer's car, with Harry and Tilly in the rear seats. All three suffered traumatic head injuries.

According to the Daily Mail, Ms Lee also said she may write to the government and insurance industry bodies to highlight issues raised by the case.

She was also urged by solicitor Patrick Maguire, representing Harry's family, to consider contacting social media companies, after he referenced videos showing Spencer's dangerous driving.

Mr Maguire told the hearing similar footage from other drivers existed online, and suggested social media firms may have a “duty to take this material down” as it 'subconsciously validates and encourages others to copy that driving'.

Ms Lee said motoring death inquests she had dealt with in the past 'used to involve racing' – but said it 'now seems to be silly things (like) taking selfies.'

She added: “It is showing off. The videos get likes and comments, which drives the requirement.”

Tilly Seccombe and Harry Purcell died along with Frank Wormald (not pictured).

In April this year Edward Spencer, who had turned 19, was sentenced to 24 months at a young offenders’ institute after admitting causing death and injury by careless driving. He is expected to be released in spring 2026..

Prior to sentencing, for two years Spencer had pleaded his innocence telling the police that although he couldn’t remember the crash because of a head injury, it couldn’t have been his fault as he was a safe driver.

This was proven to be false, with CCTV capturing him driving at 57mph in a 40-zone in Paxford just prior to the crash. The court was also presented with a dozen social media posts and videos demonstrating a history of bad driving. Clips show Spencer reversing very fast while threatening to ‘crash’; disco lights flashing as he drives; passing a mobility scooter at 50mph; driving one-handed at speed; and another where a passenger being driven by Spencer observes that it’s ‘OK to drive like a dickhead once you pass your test’.

Edward Spencer arriving at Warwick Crown Court. Photo: Daily Mail

Sentencing Spencer, Judge Andrew Lockhart referred to him as ‘showing off’ on social media and concluded the senseless deaths of the sixth-formers were a result of his “foolish actions”.

After her death, Tilly’s family also found messages on her phone to Spencer in relation to a previous near miss when he almost rolled his car where she urges him to be more cautious. His response was ‘you underestimate me’.

Further heartbreaking social media messages from Tilly also saw her predict her own death.

Her parents shared the tragic messages at the inquest, which included "You could have rolled the car, and I will kill you if we don't die ourselves"; and “It won't be long for me with Ed's driving”.