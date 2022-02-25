Coronavirus cases continuing to decrease

We'd like to hear your opinion to provide you with the best version of the Stratford Hearld.

THE number of Covid cases in Stratford continues to decline.

Latest updates from the UK Health Security Agency report 82 new people had a confirmed positive test result on 22nd February.

Between 16th February and 22nd February 2022, 717 people had a confirmed positive test result. This shows a decrease of -12.8 per cent compared with the previous seven days. Two people with coronavirus went into hospital on 13th February 2022.

Between 7th February and 13th February, 16 went into hospital with coronavirus. This shows a decrease of -40.7 per cent compared with the previous seven days.

There were 18 patients in hospital with coronavirus on 15th February 2022. Some people in hospital need to use a special device called a mechanical ventilator to help them breathe.

There was one coronavirus patient in a hospital bed with a mechanical ventilator on 15th February. There were no deaths within 28 days of a positive test for coronavirus reported on 22th February.

Between 16th February and 22nd February there have been three deaths within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test.

This shows a decrease of -25.0 per cent compared to the previous seven days.