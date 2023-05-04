AS the nation prepares to celebrate the coronation with family and friends at parties and events across the land, Stratford-upon-Avon and district will also be hosting several special occasions in the community for everyone to enjoy. Here’s a list of some of the events taking place over the coronation weekend including live screenings of the ceremony on Saturday followed by picnics and lunches on Sunday.

Stratford Fandy Dress and Party Shop’s Linda Fathers, left, and Sarah Hewlett are gearing up for the Coronation featuring a life size cardboard cutout of King Charles and Camilla. Photo: Mark Williamson

Saturday, 6th May

Holy Trinity Parish Centre, Stratford

Live screening of coronation followed by Bring and Share Celebration Lunch, 9am to 5pm. Free tickets: www.stratford-upon-avon.org/coronation-celebration-event

St Nicholas Church, Alcester

Live screening of coronation, 10am-2pm.

Coronation tea party at Chedham’s Yard, Church Walk, Wellesbourne

Tea, cake, visitor centre, workshops and gardens. 11am to 4pm, free entry.

www.https://chedhamsyard.org.uk/

Welford

Live screening of coronation at the Memorial Hall from 9am. Free tea, coffee and cake. Bring a cushion and more cake to share.

Sunday, 7th May

Stratford Town Hall Ballroom

Tea and cake for the Coronation. The Mayor, Councillor Gill Cleeve invites you to join her for tea and cake to celebrate the coronation of their majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla. Please register your interest in attending by contacting the town hall. Tel 269332.

Alcester coronation street party

Picnic in the High Street, 2pm to 7pm. Bring tables and chairs.

whatsonalcester.co.uk/events/event/coronation-street-party/

Bidford street party

Food and drink, live music, entertainment, crown making, fancy dress, Punch and Judy, Market Square, 2pm to 6pm.

Chipping Campden street party.

Campden Morris Dancers, St Catharine’s School Choir, Generation Jones, plus The Artichokes and Rosie T dance academy. High Street, 12.30pm to 4pm.

www.chippingcampdenonline.org/kings-coronation-street-party-in-chipping-campden

Henley coronation weekend

Live music, barbeque and bar, 1pm to 8pm.

www.henley-in-arden-pc.gov.uk/the-henley-jpc-ght-coronation-weekend-is-coming-folks

Kineton street party

Face painting and picnics in Market Square, 1pm to 4pm.

Shipston town centre - The Big Lunch.

Shipston Town Band, music, food and free face painting. 12pm to 4pm.

www.shipstontowncouncil.org/events-reader/the-coronation-big-lunch.html

Wellesbourne coronation tea party

Free party at Wellesbourne Sports Centre. Children can dress-up in coronation outfits and bring along a coronation teddy bear. There will be musical entertainment. Event times: 2pm to 4pm. To confirm attendance, email: info@wellesbourne-lions.org.uk

Welford

The Big Lunch. Bring along a picnic from 12 noon and enjoy live music, Morris Dancing, maypole marathon, barbeque, ice cream, children’s craft activities, stalls and family fun sports. Tables and chairs will be available on Chapel Street. The Memorial Hall’s facilities will be available. Tea available at Methodist Church. Chapel Street will be closed from 10am until 5pm – access via Millers Close.

Wilmcote Big Lunch

Royal menu, raffle, royal sing-along and a red, white and blue theme. Family fun with friends from 12.30 to 3pm at Wilmcote Village Hall. More information: alisonllorimer@gmail.com

Monday, 8th May

Henley coronation weekend

Music, barbeque, family fun day and garden games in the

Guild Hall and Jubilee Gardens, 1pm to 8pm.

www.henley-in-arden-pc.gov.uk/the-henley-jpc-ght-coronation-weekend-is-coming-folks/