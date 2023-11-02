STRATFORD’S Bernie Mintz reveals the trials and tribulations of a long professional career in catering with his debut book Confessions of a Chef which is being launched tonight (Thursday, 2nd October) at Caffe Vineria, Wood Street.

In his book, Bernie, who started out in 1972 as a catering student at the former Red Horse Hotel, in Bridge Street (now Marks and Spencer) reveals the secrets of his culinary life that goes from working at Wellesbourne Sunday Market to catering for Italian operatic tenor Luciano Pavarotti and former US president Bill Clinton on their private jets.

Confessions of a Chef, an autobiography by Bernie Mintz.

A Tik-Tok influencer with some 35,000 followers, Bernie reveals the ups, downs and dramas in his life as a restaurateur and chef in Birmingham where he ran a successful eatery.