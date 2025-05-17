Former police officer Paul Whitehurst has been sentenced to a community order for harassing his ex-partner and breaking a restraining order.

Paul Whitehurst, 54, who served as a detective sergeant in the Warwickshire Police force had previously been sentenced to 18 weeks in jail after admitting attacking her.

Former Warwickshire Police Det Sgt Paul Whitehurst

Whitehurst was ordered not to contact his ex-partner or her family directly, via social media or a third party, but 16 days later searched for her online, looking her up on LinkedIn.

After breaking the terms of the restraining order banning him from contacting her, Whitehurst was given an 18-month community order with probation at Mold Magistrates' Court on Friday (16th May). He must do 180 hours unpaid work; pay £650 to prosecution and £114 to victim services.

The victim read out a victim impact statement.

She said: "I feel like I'm reliving the trauma he's put me through over and over again. The sheer anxiety and stress is unimaginable. I'm living in constant fear."