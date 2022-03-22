We'd like to hear your opinion to provide you with the best version of the Stratford Hearld.

BIDFORD is a village divided over proposals to make changes to two public footpaths.

Bidford Grange Hotel and Golf Course have applied to Warwickshire County Council to divert the footpaths which would keep members of the public off the active part of the golf course to an unused area.

The current footpaths provide a circular route by the village. The proposed changes see the footpath nearest the golf course entrance close, losing 632 metres of the path. This would be replaced by 390 metres of diverted path, which lessens the circular pattern of the walk into a thin loop and loses around 1km of the walk.

The walk in Bidford (55593792)

Objecting to the application ahead of a meeting at the parish council this week, Aidan Lines, like many villagers, was strongly against any changes to the footpaths and people’s right to roam. He said: “Walkers, runners, dog walkers and families have for many years enjoyed the opportunity to walk around the edge of the golf course, and indeed along those paths long before the course was ever there.”

He continued: “Bidford is a growing village which needs all the accessible open space that its residents can get. ‘Round the golf course’ is currently a long-established and entirely legitimate pattern of public rights of way which is still an attractive east-side balance to the Big Meadow and Marlcliff on the west.”

The proposed changes (55593790)

Another objector to the plans, Hannah Osborne, said: “I’m a regular runner around the golf course and the changes would see a lovely ‘loop’ taken out. What they are proposing still allows access to the footpaths that lead to the far end of golf course that the public have access to. This path leads to a road and not a route one would want to walk (or run) back to Bidford.”

Meanwhile a spokesperson for Bidford Grange Golf defended their application and pointed out that they are applying for a ‘diversion’ rather than a closure. Inviting members of the public to walk the new route, they said: “We would like to show that this diversion goes through a wooded area and how we want to plant more trees to make a kind of nature trail.

“People need to really look at this before they shoot it down. It will be a really nice addition to the village.”

Stepping into the fray, district councillor for Bidford, Daren Pemberton, said he supported the proposed changes.

He said: “It is a path I know well from walks across the land. I have also walked the proposed diverted route. It is my view that the diversion does not diminish the amenity of the path to the extent that the proposal should be refused. I acknowledge that there is an alternative opinion expressed by some.”