Controversial plans for 120 new homes in village are withdrawn

PLANS to build more than 120 homes in an “overdeveloped” village have been withdrawn.

Brookworth Homes’ application to develop more than 12 acres of fields on land north of Mickleton was due to be discussed by district planners this month.

However, more than 140 people had objected to the proposals along with Mickleton Parish Council.

Their main concerns included that the views and land would be ruined, that the village is overdeveloped and that there is inadequate infrastructure and Mickleton does not have the services to support more housing.

“[There is] absolutely no need for any more houses in this section of Mickleton and an alternative area should be found that is less invasive on some many people,” one of the objections included in the officer’s report read. “Mickleton is overdeveloped.”

The plans are expected to come back to council again in the future.

Gloucestershire highways also objected and raised concerns the plans did not demonstrate a safe and suitable access.

Cotswold District Council officers had recommended that the plans be rejected and had listed seven reasons. These included that the development would encroach into open countryside and impact the Cotswold National Landscape and affect the village’s rural character.

Cllr Dilys Neill (Lib Dem, Stow) told the planning committee meeting on 10th September that the proposals had been withdrawn.

Harrison Bowly, planning officer, said the applicant withdrew the plans the afternoon before they were to be debated.

Speaking after the meeting, Cllr Gina Blomefield (Con, Campden and Vale), who represents the area, said she was delighted.

“I think it was the right decision,” she said. “I’m 100 per cent sure it will come back in another form, but they have got to address those issues including the access.

“People everywhere accept there is a need for more housing but [we need to] do it in the right way. You can’t just bolt on bits to villages and expect them to work.”



