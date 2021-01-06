Pensioner parking permits could be scrapped as part of a proposed shakeup of off-street car parking charges by Stratford District Council.

The proposed changes, which will be debated by cabinet members on Monday (11th January), also include the end of free parking at the Fisherman’s Car Park and increased hourly tariffs at the Stratford Leisure Centre Car Park for coaches lorries and motorhomes.

Overnight parking for coaches, lorries and motorhomes at the Leisure Centre would go up from £2 per night to £20 and the maximum stay for permit holders would drop from four hours to three.

Elsewhere two-hour maximum stays would be introduced at Shipston Leisure Centre and at Alcester’s Greig Hall, while all of the district council’s town centre car parks in Stratford would be converted to card only payments, with an option to also pay by phone.

A further key recommendation is to agree the principle of charging in car parks located in the main rural centres in the district, subject to consultation with town and parish councils.

According to the report, such changes are being considered because of the huge budget pressures placed on the authority as a result of the pandemic, leaving the council with an estimated £4million deficit in 2020/21.

If the changes are agreed, they are expected to bring in an extra £168,000 for the council each year.

The authority argues that the proposed changes to car parking tariffs would still be competitive and are not excessive pointing out that only two of the 15 local authorities in the Midlands and south West region currently offer concessionary parking permits.

The district council originally put forward plans to axe parking permits for the over 65s last year, only to backtrack, finally agreeing that they should remain, but carry a £25 cost.

Given the significant opposition the proposal to remove the parking permits faced then, the re-emergence of the idea is likely to face criticism.

Cllr Tony Jefferson, leader of Stratford District Council, said: “Quite simply looking at our financial position we have to raise money or cut services, that is the choice we are facing.”

Cllr Susan Juned, leader of the opposition Liberal Democrat Group, said: “With the drop off in tourism and the pressure on retail businesses we have experienced this year, is making these changes to car parking the best way to address that?

“I also strongly oppose the recommendation to introduce car park charges in the main rural centres given the difficulties many businesses are facing because of Covid, it will work against the recovery of our high streets and it is simply not acceptable. We have got massive challenges on the high street and these charges will only work to undermine businesses.”

If the cabinet approves the recommendations, the changes will be subject to a six-week consultation and could potentially come into effect during the 2021/22 financial year.