THE quiet south Warwickshire air was disturbed this morning after a controlled explosion was carried out near Walton Hall.

Warwickshire Police responded to a call yesterday of a ‘historical device’ being uncovered on farmland on grounds at the hall.

Upon inspection from the authorities, the object is believed to have been a British 3-inch mortar round from the 1940s.

Although this discovery may seem unusual, police said military munitions are found in Warwickshire fields a few times every year.

Fields around the hall were used for training purposes during the Second World War, and by the Home Guard. Lots of ammunition was leftover in the fields around the hall when the war ended.

The mortar round discovered near Walton Hall

The land where the object was found belongs to a farmer, who gave authorities permission to carry out the controlled detonation.

Overnight, police had set up a 100 metre cordon and kept watch over the mortar until the morning, when the Explosive Ordnance Disposal team attended to cover it in sandbags.

“This happens a few times each year,” Inspector Jamie Cramp said.

“Almost every time people are very sensible and they call us. But I’ll always remember the time a man found an old hand grenade outside of the county, brought it home to Nuneaton by train and only then decided to call us.

“Goes without saying, if you spot anything that looks like it was designed to explode, give us a ring on 999 and we’ll handle it.”



