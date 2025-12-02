A CONTROLLED explosion is set to take place in the grounds of Walton Hall this morning after an object was discovered yesterday.

Police were called to the hall, located near Wellesbourne, after reports of what has been described as a historic device being found.

A spokesperson for the police said: “The Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team came to assess the device and will be carrying out a controlled explosion for us this morning.

“We don't anticipate it will be too dramatic, but we'd advise motorists to find alternative routes if travelling in the area and should you hear a small explosion, it'll likely be related to that.”