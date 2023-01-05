Control zone in force after bird flu confirmed in Stratford's wild birds

A RESTRICTION zone has been put in place around Stratford after bird flu was confirmed to have killed wild birds on the River Avon.

As previously reported by the Herald, the bodies of a number of dead swans have found on the river and were collected for tests by Defra.

Stratford’s swan warden Cyril Bennis with one of the dead swans found near Lucy’s Mill in 2021. Photo: Mark Williamson

Cyril Bennis, of Stratford Swan Rescue, said in November he feared bird flu was back in the wild swan population after watching it kill half of the town’s swans the previous year.

That fear was confirmed this week as Warwickshire County Council announced bird flu was back and that a controlled zone was in force, covering a 3km area around the Avon in Stratford.

The zone, which aims to halt the spread of the disease, imposes rules on people who keep birds. The restrictions include keeping poultry and other captive birds housed, not attending bird fairs or markets, not releasing game birds, and complying with any biosecurity rules imposed by a veterinary inspector.

The advice to the general public is to not pick up or touch dead or sick wild birds (including their feathers) nor touch surfaces contaminated with wild bird droppings.

Residents who find dead birds are asked to report these in the following instances:

If they find one or more dead birds of prey (such as an owl, hawk or buzzard)

If they find three or more dead birds that include at least one gull, swan, goose or duck; or

If they find five or more dead birds of any species

Reports can be filed at www.gov.uk/guidance/report-dead-wild-birds or by calling the Defra helpline on 03459 33 55 77.