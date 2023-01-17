Consultation begins into plans for a sand and gravel quarry in south Warwickshire

THE next stage in the battle for a new sand and gravel quarry near Barford has started after formal plans were validated by Warwickshire County Council.

Smiths Concrete said a 21-day period of consultation started on Friday for its planning application for Wasperton Fields. The application will then be considered later this year when it will either be granted or refused permission.

Ray Chambers, Smiths Concrete general manager, said: “We are confident that we have developed robust proposals for a much-needed sand and gravel quarry. Our planning application details the extensive mitigation measures that will be put in place to limit visual impact and protect the environment.