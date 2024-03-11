The public are being asked to share their opinion on issues with anti-social behaviour in Stratford town centre.

Stratford-on-Avon District Council is carrying out a seven-week Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) consultation.

If the PSPO is put into place it will give police more powers to act.

PC Tristan Jelfs, left, and PC Mark Lucas on patrol in Rother Street, Stratford, last year. Photo: Mark Williamson

A PSPO is a control measure created by the 2014 Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act. The orders deal with specific nuisances or problems in a defined area that are ‘detrimental to the community’s quality of life’ and are designed to tackle anti-social behaviour in public places.

It comes after there has been particular concern with street drinkers and antisocial behaviour especially during the summer months, which the council described as “detrimental, persistent and unreasonable to the area”.

Councillor Natalie Gist, portfolio holder for law and governance, including community safety, said: “The proposal to introduce this PSPO will provide additional powers to Police Officers and Police Community Support Officers to prevent alcohol related anti-social behaviour from escalating.

“This order will not prohibit the public from consuming alcohol in public. Nevertheless, it will allow the Police to take steps to prevent harm to the community from those who are consuming or possessing alcohol and causing anti-social behaviour.

“We are seeking the views of residents and businesses on this important proposal. This administration is committed to reducing the harm of anti-social behaviour and crime throughout the district.”

To take part in this consultation, please visit the District Council’s website before it ends on 8th May: www.stratford.gov.uk/Stratford-PSPO-Consultation

The proposed boundary of PSPO would cover Stratford town centre and a map of the proposed area is available on the website link above.

