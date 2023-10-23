Consultation starts into masterplan for Stratford Gateway Site

A SIX-WEEK public consultation to collect views about draft plans for the Gateway Site in Stratford is now live.

Stratford District Council has created a masterplan for the area, between Arden Street, Birmingham Road and Windsor Street, which includes, as a centrepiece, a new World Shakespeare Centre.

The Windsor Street multi-storey car park would be torn down – replaced with an extra layer of parking at Arden Street car park – while there would also be new buildings providing homes, retail space and a possibly hotel.

While there are no firm plans on how the area will look, artist's working on the masterplan have put together this sketch.

The redevelopment plans could also include new open, public spaces helping to link the Canal Quarter and the Gateway Site to Henley Street and the rest of Stratford.

The Gateway Masterplan Framework Supplementary Planning Document (SPD) will help shape how the site unfolds in the future once some big hurdles have been cleared – the ownership of the site (SDC owns a large chunk, but not all) and funding.

The site is seen as an ideal location for the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust to locate a World Shakespeare Centre, allowing it to make much better use of its collections and helping the local tourism economy.

Cllr George Cowcher (Lib Dem, Wellesbourne), portfolio holder for planning at the council, said: “This is a key site in Stratford and hopefully working with the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust we can create a new part of the town which is a credit to local people and a first class addition to our international Shakespeare offer.”

The consultation is open until 5pm on Friday, 1st December. A copy of the draft masterplan can be viewed at www.stratford.gov.uk/gatewayspd.

Two drop-in sessions to provide face-to-dace information are also being held by SDC officers at Stratford library on Thursday, 26th October, 1pm to 5pm, and Saturday, 4th November, from 11am to 2pm.