Now is the chance to have your say about proposals to increase off-street parking charges in Stratford, following the launch of a six-week consultation by the district council.

The proposals include introducing charges at the Fisherman’s Car Park, increasing overnight charges at Stratford Leisure Centre from £2 to £20 for motorhomes and introducing a two-hour maximum stay at Alcester’s Greig Leisure Centre and Shipston Leisure Centre.

The amount of time permit holder can park at Stratford Leisure Centre is also proposed to be reduced.

Cllr Ian Shenton, Operations Portfolio Holder said: “Our car park charges haven’t been reviewed for several years and as a council we are considering a number of options due to the rising costs of operating and maintaining car parks.

“Car parking is important to many of us and often a topic of great debate and I look forward to hearing a wide range of views.”

Once the consultation results have been collated and analysed a further report will be presented to The Cabinet before final recommendations are agreed.

Councillors had originally also intended to introduce charges in rural centres such as Shipston but withdrew this.

The consultation can be viewed on the District Council’s website at: www.stratford.gov.uk/parking-consultation.

Comments can also be submitted by emailing consultation@stratford-dc.gov.uk

General small rises in off-street parking charges are due to take effect from April, but do not form part of this consultation as they do not involve a change in council policy.

The council is also consulting separately with over 65s parking permit holders as the authority believes it is not sustainable to keep them.

The opposition Liberal Democrat group is challenging the removal of pensioner permits through the call in process.