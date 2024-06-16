Consultation into NHS beds in south Warwickshire delayed until next year

FRUSTRATION mounts in Shipston as the Ellen Badger hospital development continues without any plans for beds and a promised public consultation is still almost a year away, despite it being well overdue.

The site is due to open in spring 2025, before the consultation concerning beds is complete.

The committee of the Beds for the Badger campaign group have organised a meeting at Townsend Hall for 7pm next Tuesday (18th June) to discuss the current state of play and its next steps.