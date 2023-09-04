DEVELOPERS behind plans to radically enhance Wellesbourne Airfield are holding public consultation events on their proposals this week.

Last week the strategic land promoter Gladman and leading commercial property developer Stoford announced that they’ve organised a public consultation process that will include exhibition events in Wellesbourne next week.

The exhibitions will take place at Wellesbourne Methodist Church in Bridge Street between 5.30pm and 7.30pm on Wednesday, 6th September and from 2.30pm to 7.30pm on Thursday, 7th September.

An aerial photograph of Wellesbourne Mountford Airfield.

In a statement the companies said: “Working in partnership, Gladman and Stoford are developing proposals which will ensure the long-term future of the airfield through the delivery of a new runway and advanced aviation facilities, alongside a new high-quality employment park that will generate significant job opportunities.

“The plans will see the airfield revitalised with a new runway, new hangars, aircraft parking and maintenance facilities. Along with a new control tower, a check-in area, waiting lounge and café. The proposals also include new flexible industrial floor space to meet a variety of smaller needs.”

The statement added: “The significant investment into the airfield will attract new business, training and recreational flyers to the site, appealing to a future new commercial operator.

“The airfield enhancements would be funded via the redevelopment of the underused part of the existing site into a new, high-quality employment park of approximately 210,000 sq m of industrial and logistics space.”

People will be able to learn more and provide feedback via a dedicated consultation website www.wellesbourneairfieldconsultation.co.uk which will be live from Wednesday, 6th September.

Chris Still, senior planning and development director at Gladman, said: “We’re delighted to be unveiling our plans for the airfield site and look forward to engaging with stakeholders and the local community as we progress with the proposals.

“Our proposals will ensure the airfield can be substantially improved and thrive long into the future.”

Stoford director Andy Hartwright said: “There is a clear opportunity for the site to become a strategic employment hub in the district that supports the council’s economic growth and diversification strategy.

“Stratford-on-Avon and the wider south Warwickshire region has a thriving economy which attracts regional, national and international companies, and the site is strategically located to take advantage of the region’s well-developed infrastructure and proximity to the motorway network.”

Wellesbourne and its airfield have taken on a new significance since the University of Warwick established its innovation campus in the village, making it a focal point of collaboration between academic and industrial excellence.

The airfield has been the subject of enormous controversy over the years, and at one time it was proposed to sell it off for housing development.

But that plan got nowhere, with Stratford District Council stepping in and acquiring compulsory purchase powers to make sure the airfield was retained for aviation purposes.