Conservatives promise free parking in Stratford as they put forward alternative spending plan

AFTER being ousted from power and watching their former group leader defect, things understandably went a little quiet in the blue corner of Stratford politics.

The Conservatives lost control of Stratford District Council to the Lib Dems; the Stratford parliamentary seat followed the same route and earlier this year, at the county council elections, the number of Tory councillors took a nosedive and Reform UK took charge.

You can also add to that mix the defection to Reform UK of the former Conservative group leader for Stratford District Council, Cllr Sarah Whalley-Hoggins (Brailes and Compton).

It’s been a bruising few years for the Conservatives in Warwickshire which has seen many experienced councillors fall victim to the national party’s demise and those left having to deal with a country saying they had just had enough of the Tories in power.

It looks like a long road back but it’s a journey that the current group leader of Stratford district Conservatives, Cllr Daren Pemberton (Bidford) has set off on, his luggage filled with new ideas for next year’s council budget and a willingness to work with the Lib Dems, where possible, for the good of the area.

There are promises of free residents’ parking in Stratford and cuts to the cost of the green bin fee – allowing people to have just a little more money in their pockets, he told the Herald.

Conservative group leader Cllr Daren Pemberton, left, and deputy leader Cllr Malcolm Littlewood.

There are plans for green energy and innovative support for those suffering the most from fuel poverty as well as a promise that the Conservatives will champion rural areas.

There’s been a feeling that the needs of residents and the needs of tourists are out of kilter and we want to address the balance and show residents that they are important to us,” he said.

The free residents’ parking at SDC car parks in Stratford would be open to council tax-payers across the district and funded by increasing parking costs for non-residents. The proposal also includes lower parking fees for greener cars.

It is seen as a double win – residents get to park without cost for as long as they need; and retailers, pubs, cafés and restaurants could see a boost in footfall in the town centre by locals – those people who could become repeat customers.

The green bin saving would knock 20 per cent off the fee – £40 instead of £48 – and end the run of annual increases.

These ideas, Cllr Pemberton stressed, have been costed and could continue until 2028 when SDC will be no more and a unitary authority, in some shape or form, takes over responsibility for a huge chunk of local services.

Other ideas include the scrapping of the Lib Dems’ hydro electricity scheme - a feasibility study is looking at using the River Avon in Stratford as a green energy source. The Conservatives said it’s a bit of a vanity, carbon off-set, project that could not only be scuppered if the Canal and River Trust disagrees with it, but it would also provide electricity to just a single customer – the RSC.

The funds could be better used, Cllr Pemberton said, to revisit plans to install solar canopies at Stratford Leisure Centre (others sites would follow) and add EV charge points.

The final point the Conservatives would like included in SDC’s 2026-27 budget is a loan scheme to help people living in fuel poverty. It would be open to older, vulnerable people living in older properties that have nothing in the way of green credentials when it comes to heating a home – the kind of properties that, without serious work, will not meet any warm home standards but whose owners do not qualify for a government grant.

The loan, using some of SDC’s reserves, would pay for a retrofit with the money being repaid when the property is, at some point in the future, sold.

“The cost-of-living crisis and high street decline continues to be really challenging for our residents and they need some respite,” Cllr Pemberton continued. “These proposals have been carefully costed and focus on using released funds and accumulated reserves in a smarter way for the benefit of our local council tax- payers. They will be fed into the officer budget process starting in September.”

He added: “The council’s finances are in strong shape because of the legacy we left the Lib Dems. These proposals are an opportunity to put money back into people’s pockets without affecting services. Residents need support now, not increasing fees and charges every year to build a war chest for ‘goodies’ before the next local elections in May 2027.

“Our proposals are a down payment on Stratford Conservatives commitment to focusing on local initiatives to make residents lives better, putting money back in people’s pockets where we can while maintaining services residents value.”

The challenge for the Conservatives will be for the Lib Dems, as the group in charge, to include them in their budget – it’s rare for an opposition’s ideas to be turned into policy.

However, it shows a statement of intent by the local Conservatives.

Cllr Pemberton acknowledges the feeling of resentment towards the party, but wants to work locally on getting a clean slate and showing residents they want to make a difference.

One area he hopes to be able to demonstrate this is with housing. He wants to work with the Lib Dems on the current fallout from the Bordon Hill planning inquiry – it opened up the district to speculative planning applications after the Labour government changed how land supply for new homes is calculated.

And he wants to see the area take control of council housing – something that could happen when a unitary authority comes into power.

Homes for those on lower incomes, homes for young people, homes with affordable rents and communities in control of where developments are permitted.

“We want to show people what we intend to do to make their lives better,” Cllr Pemberton concluded.