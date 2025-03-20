Conservative leader at Stratford District Council defects to Reform UK

THE leader of the Conservative group at Stratford District Council has ditched the Tories and joined Reform UK.

The defection, announced this afternoon (Thursday), will see Cllr Sarah Walley-Hoggins, who has represented the Brailes and Compton ward since 2019, join Nigel Farage’s party.

Cllr Walley-Hoggins, who has served as the Conservative leader at SDC since Tony Jefferson lost his seat in 2023, said her decision had been driven by increasing levels of alarm at the state of both local and national government.

Stratford District Councillor Sarah Whalley-Hoggins has joined Reform UK. Photo: Mark Williamson

“I went into local politics to make a difference to the lives of those that I represent,” she said. “Reform UK is the only political party that is striving to make any difference to the lives of the many rather than the lives of too few.”

Reform UK said the former headteacher and police officer has much to offer both the parties and the communities that she represents.

A spokesperson added: “We’re delighted Sarah has joined us. We welcome anyone who shares our vision for integrity, accountability and meaningful change to join us.”

The decision means that Cllr Walley-Hoggins becomes SDC’s first Reform UK councillor and leaves the Conservatives with ten councillors in opposition to the Liberal Democrats, which has 25 councillors.