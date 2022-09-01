UP to 150 asylum seekers are to be housed in the Grosvenor Hotel in Stratford town centre.

The Grosvenor Hotel in Stratford-upon-Avon. Photo: Mark Williamson. (59010826)

The Herald has been told the asylum seekers are drawn from thousands who crossed the Channel in boats and are currently at the RAF Manston site in Kent, although this has not been officially confirmed.

The hotel in Warwick Street, owned by Brightstar Hospitality Management, has been closed to the public since Tuesday morning.