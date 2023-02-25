ALCESTER’S Greig Hall officially reopened to the community last Saturday 18th February with a double-bill of free concerts that featured an eclectic line-up of dramatic and musical talent from across the town.

The newly-refurbished hall was packed with friends and families who enjoyed matinee and evening performances from a variety of bands and choirs including Alcester Male Voice Choir, Alcester Victoria Silver Band, rock and pop maestros, Texan Peacocks and pupils from Alcester Academy’s Rock Academy.

Alcester Male Voice Choir conducted by its founder Judith Land, left, got the Greig Hall opening concert on Saturday 18th February, pictured with trustees Julie Smith and Andrew Matheson. Photo: Mark Williamson. (62549694)

Andrew Matheson, chair of trustees, said: “I am delighted to say that the Greig Hall is definitely back in business. Sparkling acts featuring over 150 performers for audiences of 500 people showcased the great potential of this newly-refurbished venue.