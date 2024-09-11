Concerns raised in south Warwickshire at potential ban on outdoor smoking

THE alarm bells have sounded across the hospitality industry over the revelation the government is considering a tougher crackdown on smoking than its predecessor.

At this early stage of the new Labour administration, most people were caught on the hop by the revelation a ban on smoking in outdoor spaces at venues was on the radar.

The Tories had outlined a plan to tackle smoking in young people in England by a phased raising of the legal age to buy cigarettes – but this didn’t affect those already smoking.

Labour’s idea – confirmed as under consideration by prime minister Keir Starmer – provoked outrage for its intention to kill off the outdoor smoking areas that have thrived at pubs and restaurants since the indoor ban came into effect in 2007.

If it becomes reality the aim will be to cut the cost to the NHS of dealing with the consequences of a smoking habit – but it’s a potential nightmare for businesses that have been through a turbulent few years with Covid, rising energy bills and an ongoing cost-of-living crisis. And for others, a public health measure that takes state interference in people’s lives a step too far.

Photo: istock/Zang Rhong

Keith Marsden, manager of the Squirrel in Stratford, suggested there could be a different approach.

He told the Herald: “I think helping the NHS prevent preventable deaths is a good thing but this proposal is a step too far.

“I’ve never smoked a cigarette in my life but I do enjoy the odd cigar.

“I would suggest creating separate smoking and non-smoking areas outside so smokers can enjoy doing what they want to do – it’s a personal choice after all.

“It’s wrong for the government to get involved in people’s own pleasure.”

And Adam Jones, joint manager of the Shakespeare Inn, Welford, added: “I don’t think it’s going to come to fruition – how is a landlord expected to police it?

“The idea will take some time or is way off and it’s already way down on my list of things to do and this could actually damage trade.”

Their views were echoed far and wide.

Chief executive of trade body UK Hospitality, Kate Nicholls, said: “A ban on smoking in outdoor spaces comes with the prospect of serious economic harm to hospitality venues.

“You only have to look back to the significant pub closures we saw after the indoor smoking ban to see the potential impact it could have.

“This ban would not only affect pubs and nightclubs, but hotels, cafes and restaurants that have all invested significantly in good faith in outdoor spaces and continue to face financial challenges.

“The government must embark on a full and detailed conversation with affected parties on the impact of such a ban before any legislation is laid.

“It must also assess whether such a ban would achieve its aims of meaningfully reducing smoking or simply relocate smoking elsewhere, such as in the home.”

But a survey by YouGov, whose joint founder, famously, was former Stratford MP Nadhim Zahawi, caused a surprise by showing support for a ban.

Overall, 35 per cent showed strong support and 17 per cent tended to support, with only 18 per cent strongly opposed and 17 per cent tended to oppose a ban.

This national breakdown was echoed in the figures for the Midlands, with an identical figure for strongly support and slightly higher for strongly oppose at 22 per cent.

The biggest variation in the overall figures came in the breakdown for political loyalty.

Lib Dems registered 14 per cent strong opposition, with 11 per cent for Labour, 18 per cent for Conservatives and 34 per cent for Reform, the only instance in the whole survey where strong opposition outnumbered the strong support – in this case the latter was at 28 per cent.

Public health in Warwickshire is a key responsibility for the county council and has a director of public health, Dr Shade Agboola.

A council spokesperson said: “The outdoor smoking ban hasn’t been confirmed by the government and therefore we cannot comment.

“As part of government plans to create a smoke-free generation, WCC recently received £786,180 in funding to increase stop smoking services and reduce smoking rates across the county.

“As part of this, we are currently expanding the capacity within our existing local stop smoking services.

“People living or working in Warwickshire can already access free stop smoking support by visiting quit4good.warwickshire.gov.uk”.