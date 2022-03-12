We'd like to hear your opinion to provide you with the best version of the Stratford Hearld.

INDEPENDENT tests are being carried out on the River Avon’s water.

Samples have been taken from five tests sites on a stretch of the Avon starting at the Old Bathing Place at Fisherman’s car park down river to Holy Trinity Church, Stratford.

The samples taken have been sent to Decus Research Limited, which offers independent environmental testing and chemical analysis at its laboratory in Wales.

Stratford resident Cyril Bennis, who conducted the tests, said he wanted to establish the level of toxins and pollutants in the river, should they exist.

“I think for many years we haven’t had more transparency about what comes into Stratford in the Avon which can affect people and wildlife,” he said. “I’ve carried out an independent test and I can then give that information out rather than it being done by an agency.

“I’m planning another test in a few months’ time.”