Concerns over huge debt behind scrapping of Stratford-Warwick merger plans
Published: 15:29, 28 April 2022
| Updated: 15:30, 28 April 2022
IT was billed as a match made in local government heaven - but the planned merger between Stratford and Warwick district councils is to be scrapped as the financial risks to Stratford residents were “too great".
The idea of uniting the two was seen as a way to save money - and spike the county council's bid to gain unitary status at the expense of Warwickshire's five district and borough councils.